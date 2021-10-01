Teen accused of fatally shooting Fitchburg child released from juvenile reception center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old sister in Fitchburg Tuesday night has been released from the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center on Friday.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office says the local court ruled for the 15-year-old boy to be released into his parent’s custody.

The child was booked on alleged homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on Thursday. This is a lesser charge than the original one set, first degree reckless homicide. While he was originally booked as an adult, the new charge brings him back to juvenile court.

The DA’s office said the next steps for the juvenile is a plea and disposition hearing, which will be held sometime within the next 30 days.

Officials added that some aspects of the shooting are still under investigation.

Eleven-year-old Carolanah Schenk died Tuesday after she was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials have not yet named Carolanah as the victim, but her family confirms the information.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County started a GoFundMe Wednesday to help contribute to the costs of Carolanah’s funeral.

NBC15 has chosen not to name the son involved, or use his picture. It is not our policy to identify juveniles involved in cases where they are not being tried as an adult, which would include the use of the photograph.

