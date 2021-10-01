Verona man accused of sexual assault of child after backlogged kit gets tested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man is accused of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 in an incident stemming back from 2008 after a backlogged sexual assault kit was tested recently, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports.

A criminal complaint alleges that Herman Gomez Garza, 30, had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 without their consent in June of 2008. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice states that a nurse conducted an examination after the alleged assault.

The sexual assault test kit was later tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, with DNA allegedly matching Garza’s.

“Testing sexual assault kits can make the difference in whether investigations result in prosecutions and justice for survivors,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must ensure that every sexual assault kit in Wisconsin is sent to the state crime labs.”

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he was pleased that “justice will be served” in this case.

“Bringing closure for a victim of sexual assault is crucial to their healing,” said Barrett.

Garza was charged on Sept. 23 and had his initial court appearance that day.

