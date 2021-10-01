Advertisement

Very Warm Today; Some Weekend Showers

Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet, but very warm weather will continue across southern Wisconsin as we head into the beginning of October. High pressure will be drifting off to the east of here today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region and with southerly wind, temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above average. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s for much of southern Wisconsin. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend with highs mostly in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday. Rain chances move back into the picture late tonight and they will continue through the day Sunday. Most of our rain this weekend will take place later Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs will be in the middle 80s today. Some scattered showers are expected during the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86. Wind: South 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms late. Low: 58. Wind: South 5.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 77.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 71.

