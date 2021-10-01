Weekend rain followed up by a cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Summer-like stretch of weather comes to a close this weekend as clouds and rain chances move overhead. A cold front will bring in the Fall-like feel. High temperatures fall through the 70s and into the upper 60s by early next week.

Sunshine remained overhead on Friday afternoon. Temperatures neared the 90°F on the State Line. Clouds will stream in from the West this evening and overnight as the frontal system moves closer. Scattered showers (and maybe a few thunderstorms) pop-up as early as late Friday night. A round of showers moves by during the morning before a transition to more on-and-off rain in the afternoon. Rainfall totals may top out at 0.25″ with the heaviest periods of rain.

The front will be sluggish and finally moves by on Sunday. We may see the most widespread rain Sunday morning & afternoon as the system pushes East. Highs drop into the lower 70s on Sunday. We may hold onto some cloud cover by Monday - keeping temperatures in the upper 60s. A period of sunshine enters the forecast mid-week before another round of showers late-week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.