Weston couple charged in death of 5-year-old daughter

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WESTON, Wis. (AP) — A Weston couple is accused in the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

Thirty-six-year-old Sumitra Stolp, the child’s mother, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and four other counts. Her husband, 40-year-old Johnathan Stolp, is charged with neglecting a child and two other counts.

The investigation into the child’s death began Aug. 15 after she was brought to an area hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleed, along with the presence of alcohol and elevated levels of Tylenol in her system.

A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appeared to be non-accidental.

