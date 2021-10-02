$625k proposed to invest in Dane Co. youth employment programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County plans to spend $625,000 to implement programs that help at-risk youth find on job opportunities and training sessions.

The funds were proposed Thursday as part of Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi’s 2022 budget plan.

“Our investments in youth employment programs over the years have helped hundreds of young people gain valuable work experience and build critical skills for a lifetime of success,” Parisi said. “This additional funding in the 2022 budget will help young people get on track and enable them to achieve future success in the workforce.”

Dane Co. currently spends around $525,000 per year to fund Operation Fresh Start, Common Wealth and Briar Patch, which are all programs that help young people find career opportunities and work experience.

This year, they have upped the funding, which Parisi said is due to the leadership of Supervisor Carousel Bayrd’s work on the programming.

