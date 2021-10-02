Advertisement

Camp Randall Stadium field to be named in honor of Barry Alvarez

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s football field is getting a new name to honor its former athletic director and football coach Barry Alvarez, campus officials announced Friday night.

In a ceremony, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the field will go by ‘Barry Alvarez Field’ at Camp Randall Stadium starting during the 2022 season.

“Barry Alvarez has had an immeasurable impact on the UW-Madison campus and beyond in the state and in college sports,” Chancellor Blank said. “This type of career deserves recognition at the highest level.”

Alvarez retired on June 30, ending a 32-year-career at UW-Madison, including 18 as the director of athletics. Under his watch, the UW Badgers football team has played in 26 bowl games and won six Big Ten titles.

“That was quite a surprise. I’m touched. I’m honored,” said Alvarez. “That means so much to me to have my name on this field. Thank you for this. For my name on the field, that is very touching and very meaningful to me.”

UW Athletics noted it plans to put the words “Barry Alvarez” in the northwest and southeast corners of the field when stadium turf is replaced before the 2022 season.

The news comes one day before the Badgers are set to face Michigan at Camp Randall, which is also a day set to celebrate Alvarez’s legacy. The Badgers will celebrate “Barry Alvarez Day” with “some special things planned” to thank their former coach.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley is honored during a timeout in an NCAA...
Wisconsin retires jersey of basketball legend Michael Finley
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Garding Against Cancer event raises funds for patient care, nonprofits
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy...
Badgers fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll