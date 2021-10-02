Children’s Wisconsin reports steady increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospital workers say the number of COVID-19 cases in children continues to rise steadily, as well as the number of pediatric patients hospitalized with the virus.

Children’s Wisconsin released COVID-19 trend data Wednesday, noting that a high volume of kids keep testing positive throughout the state and at the hospital. During the week of Sept. 22-28, 12 pediatric patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. This is two more than the previous week and seven more than two weeks before.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer, urged families to practice COVID-19 mitigation policies to stop coronavirus and other viruses.

“I encourage families and school districts to reinforce the use of masks to decrease the spread of viruses, especially as we see a continued rise in COVID-19 and rhinovirus,” Dr. Gutzeit said. “Masks are our best tool for limiting disruptions to the school year.”

The hospital says most children it has seen have had mild symptoms of the virus, but kids can still spread coronavirus to others and the long-term effects of it are currently unknown.

Dr. Gutzeit said vaccination will be a future possibility for mitigation in children younger than 12.

“We are encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccine progress reported by Pfizer-BioNTech and look forward to being able to vaccinate kids age 5-11,” Dr. Gutzeit said.

The hospital added that other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV, are also on the rise and slightly higher than compared at the levels they were at last year.

In addition to mask wearing, Children’s Wisconsin recommends families watch their distance, practice proper hand washing and work or only attend school when feeling well.

