Crisis response workers to accompany UWPD officers on mental health calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mental health professionals will start responding with UW-Madison Police officers next week to certain calls, the university announced Friday.

The “co-responder model” consists of two trained University Health Services workers joining UWPD officers on calls where students are experiencing a mental health crisis. The duties of mental health crisis workers include taking students to the hospital, if necessary.

UWPD Chief Kristen Roman explained that this partnership has been planned out since 2020, with help from the Mental Health Services’ Student Advisory Board, BIPOC Coalition and Associated Students of Madison.

“While our officers receive initial and ongoing specialized training focused on responding to mental health crises and will continue to do so, we understand that a police response is not always the most appropriate option,” Roman said. “Police departments across the country have been calling for a more collaborative response to these challenging situations for a long time. I’m pleased that we are able to put this program in place here.”

Josie Montañez-Tyler, a UHS crisis specialist who will participate in the partnership, said this model is important.

“One call can make a difference,” Montañez-Tyler said.

The program will begin on Monday, starting two days per week, and will eventually work up to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.