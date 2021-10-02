Advertisement

Decatur semi crash spills liquid manure, injures driver

(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON. Wis (AP) — Authorities say about 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled after a semi-tractor overturned in Decatur, injuring the driver.

Deputies from the Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 12:44 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling the fertilizer on a county and failed to negotiate a curve.

The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned. Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

Dane Co. executive unveils budget
Dane Co. proposed budget includes $2 million for nonprofit expansion
Madison has seen an average temperature increase of 2.7 degrees during the fall time season...
Fall Is Getting Warmer Due To Climate Change
The computer software chips are in high demand for mechanics and care dealerships.
Microchip shortage delays car repairs, increases auto prices
Friday Football Blitz: Week 7 Highlights
Friday Football Blitz: Week 7