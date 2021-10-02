Friday Football Blitz: Week 7

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 7 of Friday Football Blitz for South Central Wisconsin.

This week’s game of the week brought the NBC15 Sports team out to watch Middleton at Verona.

Both teams have been playing well and the rivalry makes this game sweeter.

Middleton came out on top, defeating Verona 30-0.

