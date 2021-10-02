Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 7

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 7 of Friday Football Blitz for South Central Wisconsin.

This week’s game of the week brought the NBC15 Sports team out to watch Middleton at Verona.

Both teams have been playing well and the rivalry makes this game sweeter.

Middleton came out on top, defeating Verona 30-0.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 6
Dodgeville High School cancels Friday football game over COVID-19
Junior Emma-Ray Kalscheuer kicking off to start Wisconsin-Heights football game against North...
Wisconsin Heights kicker continues family tradition
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 5