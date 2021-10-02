Advertisement

Scattered Showers tonight; A few storms possible Sunday

Scattered rain chances continue this weekend as low-pressure moves by Wisconsin.
Rain chances continue through Sunday and even Monday.
(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The messy weekend weather pattern has arrived. Some sunshine has broken through the clouds on Saturday, but scattered showers were around. The threat for scattered showers continues this evening and overnight as low-pressure moves by. The focus of rainfall will fall over SE Wisconsin.

Clouds stick around tonight, but thin a bit farther West. Lows only fall into the lower 60s area-wide. Clouds are around - along with scattered showers are back for Sunday. As the low moves East, the best chances for rain will fall East of Madison. Highs will drop off into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

A few showers are again possible on Monday as the system slowly moves away. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 60s.

A brief period of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of showers move up from the South on Thursday/Friday. Highs will stay in the lower - mid 70s through next weekend.

