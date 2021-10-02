Weekend Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A developing low-pressure system impacts the area through the weekend. This will keep scattered showers and isolated storms around. While not a washout, there will be the chance of wet weather at just about any time. Lingering rain will be around even into Monday with totals by that point and time a quarter to one inch. Highs will be mild and into the middle 70s Saturday, dropping into the upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

We will get a break in the active weather Tuesday and Wednesday, outside of some passing clouds. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year and into the middle and upper 60s. Overnight lows hanging out into the middle 50s.

Another weathermaker will approach by the end of the week. Despite temperatures rebounding to the lower 70s, rain chances will make a return.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.