Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz out with chest injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has left the Badgers’ game against No. 14 Michigan and is now out.

The team says Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson went to the locker room with chest injuries. They are out for the rest of the game, according to Badger Football communications spokesperson Brian Mason.

Head Coach Paul Chryst said Mertz was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Ferguson was able to return to the field after he was checked out in the locker room, Chryst added.

#Badgers injury updates: QB Graham Mertz (chest) and TE Jake Ferguson (chest) are OUT — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) October 2, 2021

Michigan’s Daxton Hill sacked Mertz on a third-and-9 play in the first series of the third quarter.

Mertz was on the ground for a couple of minutes before heading to the sideline.

After going into the medical tent, Mertz went to the locker room.

