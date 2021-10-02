Advertisement

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz out with chest injury

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has left the Badgers’ game against No. 14 Michigan and is now out.

The team says Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson went to the locker room with chest injuries. They are out for the rest of the game, according to Badger Football communications spokesperson Brian Mason.

Head Coach Paul Chryst said Mertz was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Ferguson was able to return to the field after he was checked out in the locker room, Chryst added.

Michigan’s Daxton Hill sacked Mertz on a third-and-9 play in the first series of the third quarter.

Mertz was on the ground for a couple of minutes before heading to the sideline.

After going into the medical tent, Mertz went to the locker room.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium field to be named in honor of Barry Alvarez
Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley is honored during a timeout in an NCAA...
Wisconsin retires jersey of basketball legend Michael Finley
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Garding Against Cancer event raises funds for patient care, nonprofits
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers