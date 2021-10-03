Car vs. Semi crash leaves one woman dead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman had died following a car vs. semi crash in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:46 a.m. Sunday morning deputies responded to the intersection of W. STH 81 & S. CTH K in the Town of Avon for a report of a car vs semi crash.

Preliminary investigations show a 2007 Pontiac G6 was stopped at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way while attempting to access W. STH 81. The vehicle then drove into the path of a westbound semi loaded with milk.

The semi attempted to avoid the G6, resulting in it overturning and sliding into a wooded area south of Highway 81 where it came to rest after impacting multiple trees.

The G6 came to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 81.

The driver of the G6, a 39-year-old woman from Hartford, was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Orfordville and City of Beloit fire and EMS, and a Warden from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the crash

The crash is currently under investigation. No charges are expected.

