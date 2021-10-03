Clouds and a bit cooler for Monday; Still warm for early October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds and scattered showers made for a dreary Sunday. The threat for scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm continues through the early evening hours. Rain tapers off & shifts farther East after sunset.

The cloud cover sticks around as low-pressure is slow to move off East. Lows fall into the upper 60s tonight. Winds turn out of the NE as high-pressure moves in across southern Canada. Meantime, the upper-level low which supported the rain falls back to the south. Spotty showers are possible on Monday, but there will be plenty of dry periods. Highs top out in the upper 60s with a few places perhaps climbing to the lower 70s.

Clouds will mix with sunshine on Tuesday. It’ll be a quiet day with high-pressure in control. Highs start their upward trend for the week. Low 70s are expected.

While much of Wednesday may be dry, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out as the aforementioned upper-level low starts moving back in our direction. Scattered showers spread northward into Wisconsin late Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs remain in the lower 70s both days. Thursday appears unsettled with the best chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Spotty rain chances are back for Friday before things dry out for Saturday morning & afternoon. As that system moves off, another wave may drive more showers late Saturday into Sunday. Highs spike into the upper 70s on Saturday before returning into the lower 70s Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.