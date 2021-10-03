Fitchburg PD: 62-year-old man stabbed to death in apartment

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -A 62-year-old man is dead after being stabbed to death early Saturday morning, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a man down around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. The man was found unresponsive--bleeding from stab wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spent Saturday on the scene, speaking to witnesses. This incident remains under investigation, but official believe the incident started in the man’s apartment and he and the suspect knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this time. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

