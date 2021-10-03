Gloomy Sunday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A low-pressure system and cold front will slowly slide east of the area today. The close proximity to us will keep the chance of some scattered showers and storms around through the day Sunday and even into early Monday. Rainfall will generally be a tenth to a quarter of an inch with pockets of heavier rain to the east. Highs today into the lower 70s will drop into the upper 60s Monday.

High pressure moves in for the middle of the week, although scattered clouds will hang around. Highs will remain above normal and into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

Our next weathermaker arrives late this week with rain chances returning starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Highs will climb a few more degrees into the lower and middle 70s.

