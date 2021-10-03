Advertisement

Gloomy Sunday Ahead

Feeling More Like Summer
Saturday Rain Totals
Saturday Rain Totals(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A low-pressure system and cold front will slowly slide east of the area today. The close proximity to us will keep the chance of some scattered showers and storms around through the day Sunday and even into early Monday. Rainfall will generally be a tenth to a quarter of an inch with pockets of heavier rain to the east. Highs today into the lower 70s will drop into the upper 60s Monday.

High pressure moves in for the middle of the week, although scattered clouds will hang around. Highs will remain above normal and into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

Our next weathermaker arrives late this week with rain chances returning starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Highs will climb a few more degrees into the lower and middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Rain chances continue through Sunday and even Monday.
Scattered Showers tonight; A few storms possible Sunday
Rain Chances
Weekend Rain Chances
Scattered showers transition to on-and-off rain Saturday.
Weekend rain followed up by a cool down
Highs will be in the middle 80s today. Some scattered showers are expected during the weekend.
Very Warm Today; Some Weekend Showers