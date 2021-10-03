Advertisement

Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in

A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary School soccer fields on Saturday, Oct. 2.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary School soccer fields on Saturday, Oct. 2.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the gun was turned into the concession stand attendants. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department received a call about the situation on Saturday at 12:24 p.m.

An officer took possession of the weapon. The owner of the gun called and identified herself and holds a valid concealed carry permit.

Charges are being referred to the District Attorney’s office for the owner’s actions.

