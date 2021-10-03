Advertisement

Hundreds rally for, against abortion access ahead of Supreme Court’s hearing of abortion-related cases

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the future of abortion access hangs in the balance, hundreds of people gathered in Madison Saturday in support of women’s reproductive rights. The rally was one of hundreds taking place across the country ahead of Monday when the Supreme Court will reconvene and hear several abortion-related cases.

But this wasn’t the only cause people gathered for at the Wisconsin capitol. Just an hour before, Pro Life Wisconsin held their first-ever march.

“We are gathering to hopefully see an end to abortion in Wisconsin and nationwide and also to establish personhood in our legislation,” said Pro Life Wisconsin Communications Director Anna Demeuse.

The organization is calling on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overrule Roe v. Wade, which would make give states the power to ban abortion.

It’s why pro-choice marchers gathered at the capitol, too, worried the decade’s long fight for reproductive freedom could end with these hearings.

“I came today because we fought this fight when I was in college,” said Conne Beam, an attendee of the Women’s March. “I am saddened to need to be out here again to keep abortion safe and legal.”

Planned Parenthood says 36 million women nationwide, including more than one million women in Wisconsin, could lose access to abortions if Roe v. Wad is overturned.

