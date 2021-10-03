A Room of One’s Own begins its new chapter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local bookstore is finally letting people in its doors after a location move and over a year of no in-person shopping.

In a Facebook post announcing their opening, A Room of One’s Own said they haven’t had customers in-store since March 2019. Open from 12 to 6 p.m. daily, the bookstore is currently allowing 30 people in their space at a time.

“We can’t wait to show you this new beautiful space that we have poured a year of love & dreams into,” the Facebook post said.

The shop, previously at the 300 block of Gorham Street, made a jump to the east side over the summer, allowing for more space (and more parking).

The bookstore now has a 20-year lease at 2717 Atwood Ave -- a 4300 sq. foot space that owners say will be filled with light, as sunshine pours through the windows skylights.

It is HAPPENING!!! We are opening tomorrow! Masks required. There will be a 30 person limit in the store. We'll be... Posted by A Room of One's Own Bookstore on Saturday, October 2, 2021

Despite all of the changes, Room of One’s Own is still promising to be “the same bookish nerds behind the curation and vision of Room and will continue to actively nourish a queer-ecstatic anti-racist intersectional feminist space.”

