Three killed in fiery Middleton car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Saturday night three people were killed in a fiery car crash in Middleton, south of Mineral Point Rd.

Early investigation shows the vehicle containing the three killed was struck from behind by another vehicle causing them to drive off the road into a farm field nearby.

The vehicle in the farm field became fully engulfed with fire. The three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle ended up west of Mineral Point Rd. in a ditch. The one person in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Middleton Fire and EMS, and Madison Fire all responded to the crash, which caused the Mineral Point Road to be closed for around seven hours.

The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time.

