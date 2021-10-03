Advertisement

VOTE: 3 local companies move up in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three local companies are still in the game. You have until 5 P.M. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to help them.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group is holding its annual Coolest Thing in Wisconsin contest. After a round of nominations, 16 finalists were reduced to 8 in a bracket competition.

Three of the eight are from our corner of Wisconsin: Outboard motors by Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, aircraft propeller glasses from BenShot of Appleton, and a 140-ton Navy crane by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc. Voting is underway at www.madeinwis.com.

Local manufacturers knocked out in the round of 16 were American Excelsior Co. of Sheboygan with its Power-Stop Archery Targets, Pulaski’s BayTek Entertainment Skee-Ball, Drexel Building Supply of Campbellsport for its Off-site Construction Residential Building and Krier Foods of Random Lake’s Jolly Good Soda.

The eight finalists are lined up this way:

  • Cat Electric Rope Shovel (Caterpillar Global Mining, Milwaukee) vs. Badger Pro + Flight Display (Astronautics Corporation of America, Oak Creek)
  • Glazer Donuts (Kwik Trip, La Crosse) vs. Sea-Doo Switch (BRP US Inc., Sturtevant)
  • V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine (Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac) vs. Aircraft Propeller Glasses (BenShot, Appleton)
  • WiNDR (Absolut Manufacturing, Ashland) vs. 140 Ton Navy Crane (Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, Manitowoc)

Voting is now open, with bragging rights on the line.

This is the sixth year for the competition organized by WMC and Johnson Financial Group. Previous winners include Oshkosh Defense’s military Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and the Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

Watch our news coverage of the 140-ton Navy crane.

Our interview previewing the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

A police car.
Car vs. Semi crash leaves one woman dead
End of Watch flyer from Appleton Fire Department
Flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters; Lundgaard honored at national service
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A Room of One's Own new space
A Room of One’s Own begins its new chapter