Advertisement

11-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee, 5-year-old injured

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say the girls were in a car with family members about 9 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle approached and gunshots were fired, striking the children.

The family drove to a nearby police station where officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the children were transported to the hospital.

The older girl suffered fatal injuries and the younger girl is in stable condition. Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Freshman state senator announces run for Congress
WSP: Monroe Co. crash involving wrong-way driver injures four
Mild temperatures will continue through the week. Showers will be likely again by Thursday.
Slight Chances of Showers Today
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students