2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two people were killed and three others were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan in Grant County.

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a 33-year-old Lancaster man was westbound when he rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it.

Fifty-two-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Dreckman says 50-year-old Mervin Miller, 14-year-old Nathan Miller and 7-year-old Rachael Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and then later to University Hospital in Madison.

