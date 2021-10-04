Badger volleyball sweeps Big Ten weekly awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball picked up all four Big Ten Conference weekly awards on Monday.

Freshman Julia Orzoł was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week. Fifth-year senior Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, and graduate student Lauren Barnes was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Tired: reverse sweeps

Wired: Big Ten Weekly Award Sweeps



🔗https://t.co/bZXqnimF9G pic.twitter.com/kaqGzrQVfB — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 4, 2021

Orzol is the first Badger freshman to be named Player of the Week since Dana Rettke got the honor on Oct. 23, 2017. Orzol is the ninth UW rookie to earn Player of the Week. The Poland native averaged 4.71 kills per set over the weekend, where she recorded a career-high 17 kills in the Badgers victory over Minnesota on Friday.

Hilley averaged 13.57 assists per set on the week, putting up 41 assists against Minnesota and seven digs. Against Illinois Hilley had 10 digs and 54 assists for her 40th career double-double.

Barnes averaged 7.00 digs per set over the weekend, and had a season-high 23 digs against Minnesota, but then beat that on Sunday against Illinois where she recorded 26. Barnes was aced only once in 18 reception attempts while adding three assists on the weekend.

Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, and will remain home to face Illinois on Saturday at 7 p.m.

