Advertisement

Bucks to require those close to courtside be vaccinated or negative for COVID-19

(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday it will require all fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Fiserv Forum to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.

Locations within 15 feet of the court are all courtside seats located in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, DDD. These fans will also be required to wear face masks while in their seats.

The mandate is in accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate.

Fans can show their vaccine card, or a photo of the front and back of it, when entering Fiserv Forum to prove they’re fully vaccinated. Fans can also provide their negative COVID-19 test result by showing an electronic copy of the result, or a paper copy, upon entry into the arena.

While COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests and face masks are not required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Name released of Hartford woman killed in crash with milk truck
Wisconsin women hit COVID-19 immunization milestone
The Gray Wolf is the largest member of the canid family which includes coyotes, red foxes,...
DNR sets wolf hunt cap at 130
Mask
Madison, Dane Co. mask order extended; no changes made