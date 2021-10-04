Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires
Three students were killed in a crash in Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Third student killed in Middleton crash attended Madison West
Woman sexually assaulted while on early morning walk in downtown Madison