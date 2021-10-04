Advertisement

Contact tracers to text, email those who are close contacts of COVID positive people

Those who test positive will still get a phone call form a contact tracer, the DHS says.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Contact tracers can now send texts and emails to close contacts of people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the DHS announced Monday.

State health officials say it’s another way to notify exposure. Those who test positive will still get a phone call form a contact tracer.

Gov. Tony Evers says with the recent surge of cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant, it’s critical to get important information out efficiently to close contacts.

“We need to find more ways to get information to folks as quickly as we can,” said Governor Evers. “The ability to text and email information to close contacts will be a valuable tool for our critical contact tracing efforts that remain an important part of our work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

