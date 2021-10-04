Dane Co. officials identify tree trimmer killed after truck’s bucket touches power line

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a man who died after the tree trimming truck’s bucket he was standing in came into contact with a power line.

The Dane County Medical Examiner stated that Gary A. Hall, 50, died last week as a result of his injuries from the incident. The agency completed its autopsy on Sept. 29.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Sept. 28 on the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive in Pleasant Springs. Law enforcement discovered a tree-trimming service employee was using a bucket truck in the area when it touched a power line. The sheriff’s office said OSHA was contacted.

The medical examiner continued, saying EMS officials took the 50-year-old to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death. There is additional testing underway, the medical examiner added.

The sheriff’s office did not note what company the employee worked for.

