DNR sets wolf hunt cap at 130

Hunters blew past their limit during a hunt in February.
The Gray Wolf is the largest member of the canid family which includes coyotes, red foxes, swift foxes and domesticated dogs.(Nebraska Game & Parks)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the Dept. of Natural Resources plans to distribute hundreds of licenses for the coming wolf season, the number of wolves and trappers are allowed to kill will be measured in the dozens.

On Monday, the agency revealed the count for the fall hunt, which opens on Nov. 6, setting it at 130 total wolves. Of that number, the Ojibwe Tribes have claimed 56 wolves under the Ceded Treaty, leaving 74 wolves for other hunters.

DNR plans to set the ratio of licenses issued to wolves allowed to be killed at 5:1, meaning it will issue 370 of them. Successful applicants are expected to be notified by Oct. 25.

The 130-wolf allotment matches department officials’ earlier recommendations; however, it is less than half of the 300 pushed by DNR’s policy board.

Hunters blew past their limit during a hunt in February. The Department of Natural Resources set the quota at 119 but hunters killed 218 in just four days.

