Advertisement

First Alert: Unsettled pattern moves in Thursday

This week features more cloud cover. Rain chances increase Wednesday night thru Friday.
Showers spread Northward late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Showers spread Northward late Wednesday night into Thursday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re still looking out for a spotty shower tonight as winds come off of Lake Michigan. Expect more cloud cover this week with a few peaks of sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will still remain above-average for this time of year.

Shower chances come to a close late tonight as low temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Clouds stick around overnight into Tuesday. Highs climb to near 70°F. Broken cloud cover will allow some periods of sunshine. Wednesday also appears dry with a few late-day spotty showers possible near the State Line. Highs will stay in the lower 70s.

An upper-level low will move up from the South late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers spread into Wisconsin during this time. Given the widespread coverage and extra moisture, we could see an overall 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rain. Some places could receive locally higher amounts. Rain chances continue into Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

The weather pattern remains unsettled into next weekend. However, there will be dry periods. Highs spike into the upper 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Lower 70s are expected Sunday & again Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

Mild temperatures will continue through the week. Showers will be likely again by Thursday.
Slight Chances of Showers Today
Although spotty showers are possible tomorrow and Wednesday, the best chance for scattered...
Clouds and a bit cooler for Monday; Still warm for early October
Saturday Rain Totals
Gloomy Sunday Ahead
Rain chances continue through Sunday and even Monday.
Scattered Showers tonight; A few storms possible Sunday