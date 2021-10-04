First Alert: Unsettled pattern moves in Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re still looking out for a spotty shower tonight as winds come off of Lake Michigan. Expect more cloud cover this week with a few peaks of sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will still remain above-average for this time of year.

Shower chances come to a close late tonight as low temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Clouds stick around overnight into Tuesday. Highs climb to near 70°F. Broken cloud cover will allow some periods of sunshine. Wednesday also appears dry with a few late-day spotty showers possible near the State Line. Highs will stay in the lower 70s.

An upper-level low will move up from the South late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers spread into Wisconsin during this time. Given the widespread coverage and extra moisture, we could see an overall 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rain. Some places could receive locally higher amounts. Rain chances continue into Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

The weather pattern remains unsettled into next weekend. However, there will be dry periods. Highs spike into the upper 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Lower 70s are expected Sunday & again Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.