Freshman state senator announces run for Congress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse state senator who is not halfway through his first term in the Wisconsin state senate is looking for a move to the nation’s capital. On Monday, Sen. Brad Pfaff declared his candidacy for the 3rd District seat in Congress. He is looking to replace outgoing Rep. Ron Kind, who previously said he will not seek another term.

“I’m running because there is a better way forward for our community and our country,” Pfaff highlighted in his campaign announcement. “It’s time to get to work, tackling the problems people actually face.”

Pfaff was elected to the state senate, representing residents in Crawford and La Crosse Counties, as well as parts of Vernon and Monroe Counties. The Democratic state senator previously served as Secretary-designee of the state’s Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, having been appointed to the position in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers.

“We need to invest in family farmers and small business owners. We can provide tax relief for working families and expand access to rural internet” Pfaff argued, noting his childhood spent on a farm. “We’ve got to defeat this virus and provide better healthcare to more people.”

His campaign stated Pfaff, in his time as National Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs, had worked to implement federal and assisted on the Conservation Reserve Federal Program and the federal farm loan program. He also worked for U.S. Senator Herb Kohl and Kind, the man he wants to succeed.

