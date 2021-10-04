Madison, Dane Co. mask order extended; no changes made

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials have extended the counties mask mandate for the second time since restoring it in August and note that everything but the expiration date remains the same.

The move comes with four days to go until the previous order expired, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. issued the new emergency order, which requires nearly everyone over 2 years old to wear a face covering or mask when inside an enclosed members when people who are not members of an individual’s household are present.

On Thursday, the agency reported the county averaged 143 cases over the previous 14-day period. While that case count had declined from the previous report, the average number of cases per day per 100,000 people has exploded over the past few months and currently stands nearly ten times higher than it was in July (209 to 22 cases/ per 100,000 residents).

The new order will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 5.

