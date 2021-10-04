Advertisement

Man accused of breaking into Janesville home garages, stealing items

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 30-year-old Janesville man Sunday morning for alleged robbery of a garage and stealing items from multiple vehicles.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called around 6:35 a.m. to the 2100 block of Roxbury Road.

Officers found that Dillon Dutcher allegedly entered a garage by breaking a car window that was parked in the driveway, then taking the garage door opener inside the car to open the garage.

Dutcher is accused of stealing over $6,000 in items from the garage.

He is also accused of breaking into two vehicles in the 2000 and 2500 blocks of North Sumac Drive. He was charged with the following:

2100 Block of Roxbury:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Felony Bail Jumping

2000 Block of North Sumac Drive

  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Felony Bail Jumping

2500 Block of North Sumac Drive

  • Theft
  • Felony Bail Jumping

Officers noted he has a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to conditions of bond from 22 previous alleged charges, including eight counts of criminal damage to property, one count of burglary while armed and two counts of retail theft.

