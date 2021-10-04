Name released of Hartford woman killed in crash with milk truck

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 39-year-old Hartford woman who died last week in a crash in the Town of Avon.

In a statement Monday, the medical examiner identified her as Angela Berres and noted that its preliminary investigation confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:46 a.m. Sunday morning deputies responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of W. STH 81 & S. CTH K in the Town of Avon.

Its preliminary investigation show Berres’ 2007 Pontiac G6 failed to yield the right of way while attempting to access W. STH 81. The car then drove into the path of a westbound semi loaded with milk.

The semi driver tried to avoid Berres’ vehicle, and, in the process, it overturned and slid into a wooded area south of Highway 81 where it came to rest after impacting multiple trees. The G6 came to rest in a field on the north side of the highway.

The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old man from Elkhorn was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was treated for minor injuries and released. His name was not released.

