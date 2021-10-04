Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified

TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Human remains that were discovered in Chippewa County in October 2020 have now been identified, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains, which were found on Oct. 14, 2020 in the Town of Wheaton, are of Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, a native of Peru who was working in the Wisconsin Dells area and reported missing by the Reedsburg Police Department in July of 2020.

Rodriguez, who was 24 at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing since July 2, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults. Reedsburg Police said last year that she had last been seen on July 4.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Monday that there is a person of interest in the case and they are investigating Rodriguez’s death as a homicide.

Human remains belonging to Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez have been identified, nearly one year after being found in a barn in October 2020 in Chippewa County. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez was identified with DNA profiles at the University of North Texas, according to the sheriff’s office. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said they received notification on Sept. 29 that the remains were of Rodriguez.

Her remains were discovered in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm along County Highway T between 20th Avenue and 30th Avenue in Chippewa County, or between Highway 29 and the North Crossing north-northwest of Eau Claire.

No other information is being made available at this time in the homicide investigation, according to Kowalczyk.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.