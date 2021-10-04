Advertisement

Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers will open the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 3:37 CT. Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday afternoon at 4:07 CT. All NLDS games will be on TBS, with further schedule updates to come later in the week.

Milwaukee went 3-3 against Atlanta during the regular season.

