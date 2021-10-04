Advertisement

Slight Chances of Showers Today

Highs temperatures will remain a little above average
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be sliding off to the east of here today. In its wake, clouds will linger across most of southern Wisconsin through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible through the midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than we had last week. Highs will be in the lower 70s today and through most of the week. Skies will still be cloudy tomorrow with a little more sunshine returning on Wednesday. Low pressure is going to then move in from the west and bring another round of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to return to the middle to upper 70s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 70. Wind: North 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Northeast 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 74.

