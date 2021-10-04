Slight Chances of Showers Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be sliding off to the east of here today. In its wake, clouds will linger across most of southern Wisconsin through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible through the midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than we had last week. Highs will be in the lower 70s today and through most of the week. Skies will still be cloudy tomorrow with a little more sunshine returning on Wednesday. Low pressure is going to then move in from the west and bring another round of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to return to the middle to upper 70s for the weekend.

Mild temperatures will continue through the week. Showers will be likely again by Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 70. Wind: North 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Northeast 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 74.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.