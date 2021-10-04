Vaccine clinics opening at school in Rock County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with the Janesville School District to open clinics at schools across the district.

The clinics will offer both the COVID-19 and flu shots and will be open after school hours. The first clinic opens at Franklin Middle School on Tuesday, and the second opens on the 17th at Marshall Middle School. Both clinics will be open 4-7:00 p.m.

The department’s Jessica Turner says the idea for the partnership came about because of the familiarity schools have with the community.

“It’s a location people are familiar with; we can communicate with the families of the children that attend schools in the school district,” said Turner.

Turner added that more clinics are in the works for high schools and possibly even elementary schools across the district. Those clinics would open throughout October and into November.

According to DHS, 46% of kids ages 12-15 in the county have one dose of the vaccine, and over 50% of kids ages 16-17 have at least one shot. In Rock County, 55% of the population has one dose of the vaccine.

