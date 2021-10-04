Advertisement

Vaccine clinics opening at school in Rock County

The first clinic opens on Tuesday afternoon.
Vaccine clinics at schools
Vaccine clinics at schools(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with the Janesville School District to open clinics at schools across the district.

The clinics will offer both the COVID-19 and flu shots and will be open after school hours. The first clinic opens at Franklin Middle School on Tuesday, and the second opens on the 17th at Marshall Middle School. Both clinics will be open 4-7:00 p.m.

The department’s Jessica Turner says the idea for the partnership came about because of the familiarity schools have with the community.

“It’s a location people are familiar with; we can communicate with the families of the children that attend schools in the school district,” said Turner.

Turner added that more clinics are in the works for high schools and possibly even elementary schools across the district. Those clinics would open throughout October and into November.

According to DHS, 46% of kids ages 12-15 in the county have one dose of the vaccine, and over 50% of kids ages 16-17 have at least one shot. In Rock County, 55% of the population has one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Carolanah Schenk
Family of 11-year-old Fitchburg girl killed in shooting speaks out, son involved

Latest News

State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Freshman state senator announces run for Congress
WSP: Monroe Co. crash involving wrong-way driver injures four
11-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee, 5-year-old injured
Mild temperatures will continue through the week. Showers will be likely again by Thursday.
Slight Chances of Showers Today