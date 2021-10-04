Advertisement

Walk raises awareness for Wisconsinites with lupus

Patient talks to doctor about Lupus nephritis
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin organization is working to raise money and awareness for people with lupus.

The Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter held its eighth Walk to End Lupus Now on Sept. 25 at Fireman’s Park in Middleton.

Members of the Middleton High School Dance Team, Madison Mallards mascots and Dunkin’ Donuts crew members all gathered along with local citizens who were working to raise awareness about lupus.

Over 200 people were able to gather in person, with other people raising donations and participating virtually.

Organization President and CEO Dawn Thomas-Semanko said their chapter was grateful to hold the event in person.

“Chronic diseases like lupus can be alienating, and community is so important to the wellness of lupus warriors and their caregivers,” Thomas-Semanko said.  “Because of the awareness and funds raised at this event, we can continue to provide important tools and resources for the nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin suffering from this cruel, mysterious disease.”

The foundation’s pledge collection continues through October 29 and $25,000 has been raised to date.

