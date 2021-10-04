Advertisement

Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game

Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Mertz was hurt on the play and left the game.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois.

He was taken to a hospital with a chest injury after he was sacked in the third quarter of this weekend’s loss to Michigan.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says test results were encouraging. Mertz expressed optimism that he will be able to play against Illinois.

The Badgers are just 1-3 this season and Illinois is 2-4 after snapping a four-game skid over the weekend.

