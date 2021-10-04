Woman sexually assaulted while on early morning walk in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. continues to investigate an early morning sexual assault that occurred Sunday while a woman was talking an early morning walk downtown.

According to its initial report, the victim was walking along Blair St. around 5 a.m. when the suspect turned a corner and grabbed her. He proceeded to assault the woman before forcing her to the ground.

The police department reported the woman ran from the scene and returned home before going to seek medical attention.

She described her attacker as a black man between 30 and 40 years old who stands around 5′11″ tall and has a stocky build. Police stated they have contacted a suspect; however, no arrest was indicated, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Crime Stoppers or online at p3tips.com.

