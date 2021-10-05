Average number of COVID-19 cases starts to creep up in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s average number of COVID-19 cases is creeping up Tuesday for the fourth day in a row.

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit 2,663, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, as 3,549 new cases were added to the system.

The rise in the average comes after a continual increase over the course of more than a week, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29.

The current seven-day rolling average is still more than two times fewer than it was at the peak in Wisconsin, when it exceeded 6,500.

The total number of cases ever recorded in the state has surpassed 740,000 Monday.

DHS adds that 11 people have died Tuesday from the virus, bringing the total number deaths to 8,064.

So far in the state, 56.9% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54% have completed their vaccine series. There have been 4,561 doses administered to Wisconsinites this week.

