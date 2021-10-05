Coaches remember teen soccer player killed in tragic car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A community is in mourning after a tragic car crash took the lives of three high school students over the weekend. The Madison Metropolitan School District identified the three victims Monday as Jack Miller, Evan Kratochwill and Simon Bilessi -- athletes, students and friends with incredible spirits who touched the lives of so many.

Coaches with the Wisconsin Rush Soccer Club spoke with NBC15 today. They says Bilessi was not just a talented soccer player with a competitive spirit and fierce love for the game, he was an even better person off the field.

“He didn’t light up a room, he lit up your life,” said Ben John, Technical Director of Rush. “The deep sense of gratitude he had for everything. He was really present. For a 13, 14, 15-year-old to go moment by moment and be so grateful is not something you see.”

Bilessi’s coaches say he immigrated from France. His parents hoped he would have better opportunities for both school and soccer in America.

“He knew what it was like not to have much,” said John. “He knew what it was like not to be close to people you love.”

When Bilessi joined the Rush team five years ago, his coaches say he showed a lot of promise. It was a competitive team, but Bilessi had what it took to keep up.

“It was a very special team,” said John. “One of the top teams in the state at their age group, a top regional team. So it’s really hard to make that team, you’ve got to be really special as a player and Simon was so he made the team.”

But Bilessi wasn’t defined by the sport; he didn’t try to be a leader on the team.

“he may not have been a leader but you felt it hard when Simon wasn’t there,” said John. “There was something else that he brought to the table that was maybe more important than leadership. It was collegiality. It was a strength in numbers.”

Coach Jon Szczepanski says Bilessi’s spirit lifted others up.

“He just made everybody feel welcome,” said Szczepanski. “He just had that infectious personality and the way he made you feel... it was something you saw as it went on he was special that way he had a way of bringing people together and his smile lit everything up, his personality lit everything up.”

The coaches say in his short life, Bilessi managed to live three lifetimes.

“He was an infectious personality that impacted two high school programs and a club program that draws for all over so he lived three lives ins short time,” said John.

A GoFundMe is available for peolpe looking to donate to the famileis of the three victims.

