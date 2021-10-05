Advertisement

DHS hires director of new Office of Health Equity

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s top health agency has hired the director of its newly created Office of Health Equity, officials announced Tuesday.

Dr. Michelle Robinson, who currently works as the Director of the Office of the Inspector General and the Equity and Systems Change Research and Policy Officer at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, will serve as the new director.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained the new office will work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in health, while also addressing the causes of health inequities.

“As the new director, I fully commit to serving our state, and strive to make Wisconsin a place where your zip code, race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, socioeconomic status, political affiliation, religion, physical and mental ability, or education does not determine your ability to be safe, healthy, and thriving,” Dr. Robinson said.

Robinson will start in her new position on Oct. 25.

