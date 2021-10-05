Advertisement

Family asks for help moving after gunman opens fire on home

By WTMJ staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – A young family in Milwaukee is asking for help in raising enough money to move after someone fired more than a dozen bullets into their house.

It’s a nightmare that Miguel Rodriguez said he will never forget.

“The peace of mind kind of has been taken from us,” he said.

A quiet early Wednesday turned into chaos as he, his wife and two children awoke to the sound of gunshots riddling their home.

“I didn’t know what it could be, honestly, other than somebody banging on the window,” Rodriguez said. “It never crossed my mind that our house would be under gunfire.”

Disturbing security camera footage captured the moment Rodriguez’s wife, who was asleep upstairs with their son, awoke to bullets striking the room.

She immediately reached for the 5-year-old.

“It’s really a shock. I can’t even watch it anymore,” Rodriguez said. “She kind of has that fight or flight response where she’s yelling at the window because she hears this noise and doesn’t yet quite know what it is.”

Rodriguez said at least 13 shots were fired at his house, leaving more than a dozen bullet holes throughout the two-story home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I’m not sure why they chose our home,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t really get into anything. I go to work, I come home, spend time with the family.”

The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for whoever fired the gun.

The family of four has only been living in the home for six months, and now are turning to the community for help to raise the money they need through GoFundMe to move to a better area.

“We put most of our money into getting this home,” Rodriguez said. “We’re just looking to see if there’s anybody who would be willing to help us try and relocate as soon as we can.”

He added that by moving, he hopes that once again his family will be able to feel safe inside the home they’ve built together.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

