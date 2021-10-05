Advertisement

Farm combine collides with vehicle in Grant Co.

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured Friday in Hazel Green after the vehicle he was driving collided with a combine.

Korey Reed, 40, was driving a combine for Briggs Farm and Cattle on County Road Z and turned southbound onto County ZZ, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated. The combine then collided with a vehicle driven by 83-year-old Cyril Schulting Jr.

Authorities say Reed did not see Schulting’s vehicle. The impact of the collision sent the car about 30 yards down the road.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office says Schulting was trapped, but officials were able to free him. EMS officials took him to a local hospital for his injuries.

Law enforcement is still investigating this incident.

Guys Towing, Hazel Green EMS and Hazel Green Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

