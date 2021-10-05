Advertisement

Fennimore man reported dead after motorcycle crash

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF SOUTH LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fennimore man was killed Sunday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was driving.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7 p.m. to a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 35 near University Farm Road in the Township of South Lancaster.

Police say Jeremey Gengler, 44, was driving eastbound on Highway 35 when he drifted off the roadway onto the southside gravel shoulder.

The motorcycle then drove into a ditch, lost control and flipped several times.

The man was ejected from the vehicle. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

EMS officials took Gengler to a local health center with life threatening injuries, then to UW Madison Hospital in a MedFlight. The man died while at UW Hospital.

Officials are still investigating this crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS and Bennett’s Towing of Lancaster.

