First Alert: Late-week rain mixes with a Warm Weekend

Showers spread into Wisconsin on Thursday. Highs remain in the 70s - even reaching near 80° on Saturday!
Scattered - widespread showers are expected from Late Wednesday into Thursday & Friday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The dreary and mild weather continues into Wednesday as high-pressure to the North battles with the cloud cover & unsettled system down South. Lows only fall into the upper 50s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Easterly winds continue through Wednesday under another gray sky. Clouds make break at times to allow in some sunshine. Highs will again top out in the lower 70s area-wide. Wednesday will also be another dry day. However, things chance late Wednesday as an upper-level low moves back North.

A few sprinkles may cross the State Line late Wednesday. The bulk of rain enters southern Wisconsin on Thursday. Periods of light - moderate rain overspread the area. Most models suggest we may receive 0.25 - 0.5″ of rain. Although not everyone will get this much rain, any rain will certainly help the drought! On-and-off showers continue into Friday as the system spins over the Great Lakes. Highs remain mild - with upper 60s near Lake Michigan and lower 70s farther West towards Madison and the Driftless Region.

Winds turn out the South on Saturday and bring gusts of 20-25 mph. Warmer air surges into the Badger State - driving highs into the upper 70s. Some places could approach 80°. The warm front may trigger some scattered showers and a few storms on Saturday, but models differ with the location and timing. As of now, the best chance of rain would be later Saturday and farther North of Madison.

Temperatures return into the lower and mid 70s Sunday and through the beginning of next week. The pattern remains unsettled with multiple systems rolling through the Midwest. Stay tuned to the forecast as rain chances are refined!

EXTENDED FORECAST - Issued 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Wind: E 5-10 | Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy | Wind: E 5-10 | HIGH: 74

Thursday: 70% chance showers/isolated storms | Mostly Cloudy | Wind: E 3-5 MPH | HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

Friday: 40% chance showers/isolated storms | Partly Sunny | Wind: S 3-5 MPH | HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

Saturday: 20% chance showers | Partly Cloudy | Wind: S 10-15 G:25 MPH | HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

Sunday: 30% chance rain | Partly Sunny | HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

Monday: 20% chance rain | Partly Cloudy | HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

Tuesday: 20% chance rain | Partly Cloudy | HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

